Jake Fromm start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears have allowed multiple passing touchdowns in five consecutive weeks. Is that reason enough to give Jake Fromm a spot in your Week 17 lineups?

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants QB Jake Fromm

As Mike Glennon continued to fail as Daniel Jones’ backup, Giants fans clamored more and more for Fromm to get a shot under center. Through two weeks, we’ve seen why the Giants weren’t champing at the bit to get the 2020 fifth-round pick into a regular-season game. He has gone 12-for-29 as a passer for 107 scoreless yards and one interception. He was benched for Glennon after the first half of last week’s start against the Eagles and just looks totally overmatched at the moment. Now Fromm and Glennon are expected to split snaps in Week 17. The Bears have permitted the fourth-most fantasy points per game to opposing QBs, but Fromm has given zero indication that he can take advantage of the friendliest of matchups.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Absolutely not.