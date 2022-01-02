Josh Allen start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills are set to host the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday. Quarterback Josh Allen has been playing his best football as of late and the Bills have needed it to help secure them a spot in the playoffs. Nobody expected the Patriots to give them issues, but they have.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills QB Josh Allen

This season, Josh Allen has thrown for 4,048 yards and 34 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. His 34 passing touchdowns rank 3rd in the NFL. On the ground, Allen has 102 attempts for 619 and four touchdowns. He’s played great lately as well. In a game last week against the Patriots, that looks like it may have decided the division winner, Allen completed 30 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns and eld the Bills to a 33-21 win.

The Atlanta Falcons defense allows 244.0 passing yards per game which ranks 23rd in the NFL. In a must win game, I fully expect the Bills passing offense to be on point in this one. They look confident again and it seems that is what they needed. I expect Allen to have an excellent game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Allen should start.