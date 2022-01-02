Devin Singletary start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills are set to host the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday. Running back Devin Singletary had been having a quiet season throughout the majority of the season. As the Bills are a big pass-first offense, running backs don’t get the ball much.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills RB Devin Singletary

This season, Singletary has 146 carries for 672 yards and four touchdowns. In the passing game, he has 38 receptions for 204 yards. He has gotten in the end zone in two straight games and I’m expecting it again. I think the Bills will win big and that'll lead to more carries for Singletary.

The Atlanta Falcons defense allows 120.9 rushing yards per game which ranks 22nd in the NFL. While I do expect the Bills to rely on their passing game more, I still expect Singletary to find his way into the end zone.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Singletary should start.