Gabriel Davis start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills are set to host the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday. Wide receiver Gabriel Davis has been the quiet piece for this Bills offense in his career. He is a major scoring threat for the Bills.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Gabriel Davis

Davis had been playing stellar football over the past few weeks. He was forced to miss their last game against the Patriots after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. This season, Davis has 29 receptions for 470 yards and six touchdowns.

The Atlanta Falcons defense allows 244.0 passing yards per game which ranks 23rd in the NFL. In a must win game, I fully expect the Bills passing offense to be on point in this one. They look confident again and it seems that is what they needed. Getting Davis back will be major for this Bills team and I think he could have another big fantasy game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Davis should start.