Cole Beasley start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills are set to host the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday. Wide receiver Cole Beasley has always been a good fantasy receiver throughout his career. Since going to the Bills, his numbers have actually increased. Not shocking given what Josh Allen and this offense have turned into.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Cole Beasley

In 14 games this season, Beasley has 76 receptions for 640 yards and one touchdowns. He was forced to miss their last game against the Patriots after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. That didn't slow the Bills passing offense down though, as Allen still threw for 300+ yards.

The Atlanta Falcons defense allows 244.0 passing yards per game which ranks 23rd in the NFL. In a must win game, I fully expect the Bills passing offense to be on point in this one. They look confident again and it seems that is what they needed. Surprisingly, I don't expect this to be a big game for Beasley. I think he’ll have a few catches for less than 50 yards.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Beasley should sit.