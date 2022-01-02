Dawson Knox start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills are set to host the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday. Tight end Dawson Knox has emerged as one of the better fantasy tight ends. He’s also been Josh Allen’s favorite red-zone target.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills TE Dawson Knox

This season, Dawson Knox has 46 receptions for 538 yards and nine touchdowns. This has been the best season of his career by far. By the end of the season, he will have more yards and touchdowns than he had in his previous two years combined.

The Atlanta Falcons defense allows 244.0 passing yards per game which ranks 23rd in the NFL. In a must win game, I fully expect the Bills passing offense to be on point in this one. They look confident again and it seems that is what they needed. The Falcons have been bad against tight ends all season. I would expect a big fantasy game for Knox in this one.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Knox should start.