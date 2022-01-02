Devontae Booker start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

Devontae Booker has received double-digit touches in four straight weeks. Will he be of use to fantasy managers in Week 17 against the Chicago Bears?

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants RB Devontae Booker

To Booker’s credit, he’s produced pretty good numbers over that span, rushing 28 times for 193 yards. He also caught 14 of 15 targets and has at least four receptions in three of those games. Still, he’s second fiddle in this backfield to Saquon Barkley and will remain in that seat unless an injury befalls the former first-round pick. The Bears have been decent against the run this season, even though they did just get shredded in the snow last week by Rashaad Penny for 135 yards and a score on 17 carries. Snow showers are in the Sunday forecast for Chicago, but that probably doesn’t mean much for Booker, who is running behind one of the league’s worst offensive lines.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If this game turns into yet another blowout loss for the Giants, you could see New York resting Barkley early in favor of Booker. It would be great if we could predict such game flow, but since we can’t, Booker can’t be trusted as anything more than a desperation flex option in deep leagues.