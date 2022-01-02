Isaiah McKenzie start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills are set to host the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday. Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie has been a quiet player in his career. He’s a versatile player who has given the Bills good depth.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie

In 13 games, McKenzie has 18 receptions for 163 yards and a touchdown. He’s coming off the best game of his career. Against the Patriots, McKenzie had 11 receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown.

The Atlanta Falcons defense allows 244.0 passing yards per game which ranks 23rd in the NFL. In a must win game, I fully expect the Bills passing offense to be on point in this one. They look confident again and it seems that is what they needed. With all the guys coming back off the reserve/COVID-19 list, I don't expect McKenzie to do much in this one.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, McKenzie should sit.