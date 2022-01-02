Kenny Golladay start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

Can Kenny Golladay salvage a disappointing 2021 season with a solid fantasy performance against the Chicago Bears in Week 17?

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Kenny Golladay

Fair to say that Golladay hasn’t lived up to his $72 million contract in the first year of the deal. Besides missing a month in the middle of the season with a knee injury, the contested-catch artist has not caught more than three passes in a game since Week 4. It’s not all his fault, of course, as the Giants boast arguably the worst quarterback room in the league. No matter if it’s Daniel Jones, Mike Glennon or Jake Fromm, none of them have given Golladay a chance to be consistently successful deep down the field, where the 6-foot-4 wideout does his best work. The Bears have been exposed by opposing WRs recently — eight TDs to the position since Week 12 — but it’s hard to have any sudden faith in Golladay at this point, especially since he still doesn’t have a touchdown this year.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

You’re best off ignoring the Giants’ entire receiving corps in Week 17, Kenny G included.