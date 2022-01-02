Darnell Mooney start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears take on the New York Giants in Week 17 and if you’re in a fantasy football championship, nice work. It’s been a crazy year of football and making it this far feels like more of an accomplishment than in years past. We’re going to take a look at Bears WR Darnell Mooney and his outlook for Week 17.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears WR Darnell Mooney

The Bears are going to start QB Andy Dalton over Nick Foles in Week 17. Rookie Justin Fields is questionable to play, though coach Matt Nagy already said Fields won’t start if he’s healthy. Dalton starting could be good if you’re thinking about playing Mooney. In the past three games Dalton has started for the Bears, he’s looked Mooney’s way quite a bit — 31 times to be exact. Two of those games Mooney went for over 120 receiving yards. On the season, Mooney has at least 5 targets in all but one game. Dalton should look his way some more in a pretty solid matchup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

You could do worse than Mooney in your FLEX spot in deeper leagues. He’s got upside in PPR formats and feels like a pretty safe play. Now, is Mooney a WR2? Only if you’re desperate from lack of players due to protocols.