Cole Kmet start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

TE Cole Kmet and the Chicago Bears take on the New York Giants in Week 17 with big-time NFL Draft position implications on the line. Neither team is playing for anything, which should make the fantasy football environment more friendly. Let’s take a look at Kmet and whether or not you should play the tight end in Week 17.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears TE Cole Kmet

The Bears are going to start QB Andy Dalton in Week 17 against the Giants. Nick Foles will serve as the backup and rookie Justin Fields likely won’t play (even if he’s active). So let’s take a look at Kmet’s stats in the past few starts with Dalton at QB. In the past three games Dalton has started, Kmet has 20 targets and 12 catches. In two of those games, Kmet went for at least 65 receiving yards. Over the past three games, Kmet has 13 catches on 19 targets for 137 yards. Not world-shattering numbers, but not bad for PPR.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Kmet is an OK TE2 for Week 17. If you’re looking for a streamer on the wire to replace an injured TE or player in protocols, you could do worse than Kmet. In PPR, he should have a safe enough floor. We know Dalton isn’t going to put on a laser show out there, which means checkdowns to Kmet.