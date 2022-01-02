Cameron Brate start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

Cameron Brate scored his third touchdown of the season in Week 16. Will he be useful to fantasy managers in their championship matchups this week against the New York Jets?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs TE Cameron Brate

In a word, no. Sure, there’s a chance that Brate is once again in the right place at the right time and scores for a second straight week, but he remains far behind Rob Gronkowski among Bucs tight ends. Brate is playing only about 20-30 offensive snaps per game and has recorded two or fewer receptions in 12 of his 15 games. He also hasn’t reached 30 yards since Week 3. This matchup against the Jets is friendly — they have allowed the eighth-most DraftKings points to opposing TEs this season — but Brate’s floor remains terribly low.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

At the very most, Brate might be of some value as a DraftKings punt play, but even that is a reach. He should continue to be ignored in all season-long leagues.