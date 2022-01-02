Brandin Cooks start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Houston Texans are set to travel to San Francisco to take on the 49ers. Wide receiver Brandin Cooks has been one of the only good signs for the Texans this season. They’ve gotten rid of almost all their big name vets. Cooks has been one of the best fantasy receivers in the NFL as the season has gone on.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans WR Brandin Cooks

In 14 games this season, Brandin Cooks has 80 receptions for 945 yards and five touchdowns. This will be one of his best seasons in the NFL after they play their final game. I highly doubt he plays for the Texans next season.

The San Francisco 49ers defense allows 211.5 passing yards per game which ranks 7th in the NFL. This is an extremely tough matchup for a young quarterback with how good the 49ers pass rush is. Mills will definitely have some struggles in this one. Even with that being said, I expect Cooks to still put up good fantasy numbers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Cooks should start.