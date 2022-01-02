Kyler Murray start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17 needing a win to stay in the hunt for the playoffs. The Cowboys have already locked up the NFC East, but the Cardinals are seeing their lead in the NFC West disappear. With you likely being in the fantasy football championships this week, can you trust Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray?

Murray missed three games in a row before the team’s Week 12 bye week and came out of it hot with an overall QB1 finish in Week 13. Unfortunately, over the two weeks that followed, he barely finished in the top-15. Murray got back on track last week though and put up 22 fantasy points. This week, he faces a Cowboys defense giving up the eighth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

Murray provides consistent upside with his rushing ability and with a few offensive linemen on the COVID list, he may have to be more mobile than usual. Murray is missing his best receiver, but the Cardinals are going to need all hands on deck to stay in this game. I think Murray should be started in your leagues even with a championship likely on the line.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Murray.