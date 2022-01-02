Rob Gronkowski start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

Rob Gronkowski was a surprising fantasy dud in Week 16. Will he rebound this weekend against the New York Jets?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski

There is a high probability that this week’s game unfolds much like last week’s for Tampa Bay: The Bucs grab an early lead and coast from there, leaning on their run game more than Tom Brady’s arm. Gronk saw just two targets against the Panthers while Antonio Brown was targeted on half of Brady’s 30 throws. That kind of distribution feels like an outlier and after a couple of down weeks — Gronk caught just two of 11 targets for 29 yards in Week 15 — Brady will probably make getting his longtime teammate involved a priority. The Jets’ results against opposing tight ends have been a mixed bag, but anyone who watched Dallas Goedert go off against them in Week 13 knows that the Jets can simply forget to guard the position from time to time.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If you made it this far despite Gronk’s low production recently, consider yourself fortunate and fire him back up as an easy TE1 against the worst scoring defense in the NFL.