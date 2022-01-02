Jauan Jennings start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers are set to host the Houston Texans this Sunday. Wide receiver Jauan Jennings is playing in his first career season in the NFL. He was drafted in the 7th round of the 2020 NFL Draft and was signed to the practice squad after training camp.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers WR Jauan Jennings

This season, Jennings has 16 for 163 yards and 3 touchdowns. They haven't gotten him the ball much, but when he gets it, he’s proven he can make plays. For now he isn't putting up the best stats, but he could be an extremely reliable option at receiver for them in the future.

The Houston Texans defense allows 239.7 passing yards per game which ranks 19th in the NFL. They are coming off one of their best games of the season where they did a good job limiting Justin Herbert and the Chargers high powered offense. For a quarterback making his first career start, the Texans are a good team for that. This is a crucial game for the 49ers playoff hopes. With that being said, I still don't think Jennings will get the ball enough to have an impact on fantasy.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Jennings should sit.