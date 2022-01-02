Brandon Aiyuk start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers are set to host the Houston Texans this Sunday. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk got off to a bad start this season and I wouldn't even put the blame on him. It seemed like the 49ers did not want to get him the ball, As the season has went on, Aiyuk has showed he's one of the best receivers on their team.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk

This season, Aiyuk has 46 receptions for 625 yards and five touchdowns. The majority of the statistics are from the second half of the season. Deebo Samuel playing tin the backfield a bit has helped Aiyuk some. He’s scored two touchdowns in the past three games.

The Houston Texans defense allows 239.7 passing yards per game which ranks 19th in the NFL. They are coming off one of their best games of the season where they did a good job limiting Justin Herbert and the Chargers high powered offense. For a quarterback making his first career start, the Texans are a good team for that. This is a crucial game for the 49ers playoff hopes. They will need to get their second best receiver involved.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Aiyuk should start.