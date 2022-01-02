Jeff Wilson start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers are set to host the Houston Texans this Sunday. Running back Jeff Wilson has done a great job filling in for injured back Elijah Mitchell.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers RB Jeff Wilson

In six games this season, Wilson has 79 carries for 294 yards and two touchdowns. In the passing game, he has seven receptions for 31 yards. This is not a good week to play Wilson in my opinion. I fully expect Mitchell to play and don't see Wilson getting many touches. With Trey Lance likely getting his first career start in the NFL, I would expect the 49ers to run the ball a good amount.

The Houston Texans defense allows 141.3 rushing yards per game which ranks 30th in the NFL. They are coming off one of their best games of the season where they did a good job limiting Justin Herbert and the Chargers high powered offense. I expect the 49ers to run the ball ball over the Texans. However, I don't expect Wilson to be the guy getting the carries.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Wilson should sit.