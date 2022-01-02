Trey Lance start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers are set to host the Houston Texans this Sunday. Quarterback Trey Lance will likely make the first start of his young career as Jimmy Garoppolo is dealing with a hand injury. It hasn't been confirmed yet, but all the signs are pointing towards him missing Sundays game.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers QB Trey Lance

In the three games he’s had a passing attempt, Lance is 25-48 for 354 yards and three touchdowns with an interception. He’s had a good amount of success running the ball however. In five games, Lance has 30 carries for 137 yards and a touchdown. Many people think Lance can win the striating job this Sunday especially with the way Garoppolo has played lately.

The Houston Texans defense allows 239.7 passing yards per game which ranks 19th in the NFL. They are coming off one of their best games of the season where they did a good job limiting Justin Herbert and the Chargers high powered offense. For a quarterback making his first career start, the Texans are a good team for that. This is a crucial game for the 49ers playoff hopes.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

I think Lance is going to kill it on Sunday. After this game, everybody will want him to be the starting quarterback. He should start in both season-long fantasy and DFS.