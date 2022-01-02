Rex Burkhead start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Houston Texans are set to travel to San Francisco to take on the 49ers. Running back Rex Burkhead is in his 9th season in the NFL. It’s crazy to see him having his best season of his career in year nine.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans RB Rex Burkhead

This season, Burkhead has 94 carries for 356 yards and three touchdowns. He also has 16 catches for 112 yards. He’s coming off the best game this season and maybe even his career. He had 22 carries for 149 yards and two touchdowns. Nobody expected Burkhead to have the success that he’s had prior to this season.

The San Francisco 49ers defense allows 107.3 rushing yards per game which ranks 11th in the NFL. This is an extremely tough matchup for a young quarterback with how good the 49ers pass rush is, so I would expect Burkhead to get the ball a ton. With only a few games left, I think the Texans will run the ball a ton. Expect another big game out of Burkhead.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Burkhead should start.