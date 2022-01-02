Davis Mills start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Houston Texans are set to travel to San Francisco to take on the 49ers. Quarterback Davis Mills was the 8th quarterback drafted in this past years NFL Draft. He made his debut after Tyrod Taylor suffered a hamstring injury early on.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans QB Davis Mills

In 11 games, Mills has thrown for 2,200 yards and 12 touchdowns with nine interceptions. Once Taylor returned form the IR, Mills returned to the backup quarterback role. After Taylor had multiple struggling games, it was announced Mills would be the starting quarterback for the rest of the season.

The San Francisco 49ers defense allows 211.5 passing yards per game which ranks 7th in the NFL. This is an extremely tough matchup for a young quarterback with how good the 49ers pass rush is. Mills will definitely have some struggles in this one.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Mills should sit.