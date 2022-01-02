James Conner start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17 with Arizona needing a win to stay in contention of the NFC West. The Cardinals are dealing with a number of players that are questionable though dealing with injuries. Conner is on the team’s final injury report dealing with a heel injury.

Conner missed the team’s Week 16 game and the team’s other running back Chase Edmonds stepped up and had a good game. Even with that performance though, Conner is likely still the starting running back if he is active. At the very least, Conner has the upside of being the red zone running back for the team as he is second in the NFL for rushing touchdowns.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals RB James Conner

The Cowboys' defense presents a tough matchup for opposing running backs. They are giving up the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game to the position. If Conner is active though that should mean they plan on using him in his normal workload. If he is active you are going to START him.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Conner.