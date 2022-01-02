Chase Edmonds start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

We have made it to Week 17 and the likely championships of your fantasy football leagues. The Arizona Cardinals are taking on the Dallas Cowboys this week and you have to decide one final time which running back you want to trust. Both of them spent time on the injury report this week with James Conner dealing with a heel injury and Chase Edmonds dealing with a back injury.

While Conner is questionable for the game, Edmonds was able to log full participation in practice on Friday and dropped any sort of game status heading into Sunday. In Week 16, Edmonds was active and the featured back and had a good game. He carried the ball 16 times for 56 yards and a touchdown, but he was his most dangerous in the passing game. He caught eight of nine targets for an additional 71 yards increasing his upside if Conner sits this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals RB Chase Edmonds

The Cowboys defense is giving up the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. If Conner is active, Edmonds still has FLEX appeal with his emergence in the passing game with DeAndre Hopkins sidelined with injury. If Conner sits, fire up Edmonds from the sheer volume that he should see.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Find a spot for Edmonds in your lineups this week.