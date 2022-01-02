Christian Kirk start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk has been trying to step up and fill the shoes of teammate DeAndre Hopkins who is on IR. Kirk is seeing a nice share of targets in the passing game and he takes on the Dallas Cowboys for Week 17.

Last week, Kirk brought in seven of his nine targets for 48 yards. Kirk has 21 targets over his last two games and this creates solid value and upside for your fantasy lineup. He hasn't been known for putting up big yardage or consistently finding the endzone though. This week, he draws the Dallas Cowboys defense.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR Christian Kirk

The Cowboys' defense is tough against running backs but is giving up middle-of-the-pack numbers to opposing wide receivers. With a decent matchup and with the high volume that Kirk has seen, I think he has a place in your lineup this week. Certainly with more value in any sort of PPR league than standard, Kirk can still be a FLEX option in any format that you may play in.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

FLEX Kirk.