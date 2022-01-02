 clock menu more-arrow no yes

AJ Green start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of AJ Green ahead of the Arizona Cardinals Week 17 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

By TeddyRicketson
Cornerback Xavier Rhodes #27 of the Indianapolis Colts attempts to tackle wide receiver A.J. Green #18 of the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of the game at State Farm Stadium on December 25, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Colts beat the Cardinals 22-16. Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images

I know that he is a veteran wide receiver in his first season with a new team, but Arizona Cardinals wide receiver AJ Green can’t seem to decide if he is on the same page as quarterback Kyler Murray or not. Over his last four games, he has target totals of one, 10, eight and three. Can he be trusted in Week 17 when you may have a championship on the line in your fantasy football league?

The Cardinals have lost three straight games and their offense is still trying to make up for the loss of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to IR. It looked as if Green was going to try and step into that role after he posted a seven reception, 102-yard performance in Week 14. He hasn’t been able to keep it up though and had a whopping 33 yards receiving on just one reception in the game.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR AJ Green

Green and the Cardinals take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17. The Cowboys' defense is giving up decent numbers to wide receivers. They are stingy against running backs, but if Murray can get the wide receivers involved, they have a chance in this game. Unfortunately, with Green’s up and down performances, I don’t know that you want to roll the dice on him this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Green.

