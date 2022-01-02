AJ Green start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

I know that he is a veteran wide receiver in his first season with a new team, but Arizona Cardinals wide receiver AJ Green can’t seem to decide if he is on the same page as quarterback Kyler Murray or not. Over his last four games, he has target totals of one, 10, eight and three. Can he be trusted in Week 17 when you may have a championship on the line in your fantasy football league?

The Cardinals have lost three straight games and their offense is still trying to make up for the loss of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to IR. It looked as if Green was going to try and step into that role after he posted a seven reception, 102-yard performance in Week 14. He hasn’t been able to keep it up though and had a whopping 33 yards receiving on just one reception in the game.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR AJ Green

Green and the Cardinals take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17. The Cowboys' defense is giving up decent numbers to wide receivers. They are stingy against running backs, but if Murray can get the wide receivers involved, they have a chance in this game. Unfortunately, with Green’s up and down performances, I don’t know that you want to roll the dice on him this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Green.