Zach Ertz start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals offense is going through an identity shift with star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on IR and his teammates left trying to fill his shoes. One such player for the Cards has been the tight end, Zach Ertz.

Since Hopkins’ injury, Ertz has seen the biggest uptick in usage with an increased target share in the passing game. He has at least seven targets in each of his last three games. In Week 16, Ertz caught eight of his 13 targets for a total of 54 yards. That translated to 9.4 fantasy points and saw Ertz finish as the overall TE9 of the week in half-PPR scoring. It is going to be tough to find a tight end with more volume in their offense than Ertz has seen recently.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals TE Zach Ertz

Ertz and the Cardinals take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17. The Cowboys' defense has been good against tight ends and they are giving up the 16th most fantasy points per game to the position which is smack dab in the middle of the rankings. Quarterback Kyler Murray is going to rely on Ertz against a tough defense so Ertz certainly has value this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Ertz this week.