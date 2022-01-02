Ezekiel Elliott start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott had a 2021 season that didn’t start out that optimistic. In the first game of the year, Zeke was taken out of the game plan and the Cowboys went very pass-heavy. Then as the season progressed there were reports about the Cowboys resting him. Even with all of that, Zeke has proven that he still has plenty left in the tank and carries value for your fantasy lineup.

In Week 16, Elliott carried the ball nine times for 37 yards and he scored two touchdowns. Elliot has finished as the overall RB10 in back-to-back weeks even with his limited involvement in the offense last week. This week, Elliot and the Cowboys take on the Arizona Cardinals.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott

The Cardinals defense is giving up the seventh-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Even with Zeke losing touches to backup Tony Pollard, he is still part of the team’s game plan and will play a pivotal role in this matchup. Keep Zeke in your lineups.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Elliott.