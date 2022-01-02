Dalton Schultz start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

With the many mouths to feed in the Dallas Cowboys offense, tight end Dalton Schultz has been a consistent part of their game plan. Schultz has been on a tear recently and he and quarterback Dak Prescott seem to be on the same page more often than the other pass-catchers in the offense.

Since Week 11, Schultz has been the third-highest scoring tight end in all of fantasy football in half-PPR scoring formats. In Week 16, Prescott totaled four passing touchdowns in the first half and Schultz was on the receiving end of one of them. That makes back-to-back games that Schultz has find the endzone. He also has eight receptions in each of his last two games. Unfortunately, he gets a tough test this week against the Arizona Cardinals.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz

The Cardinals defense is giving up the second-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. You are likely going to start Schultz in your lineup, but with a bad matchup for him and a good one for the other pass-catchers of the Cowboys, it is going to be tough sledding for Schultz. Even in a tough matchup, I think Schultz sees the volume to make him worthy of a start in your lineup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Schultz.