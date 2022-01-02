 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dalton Schultz start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Dalton Schultz ahead of the Dallas Cowboys Week 17 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

By TeddyRicketson
Dalton Schultz #86 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates his touchdown catch with Connor McGovern #66 during the third quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on December 19, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

With the many mouths to feed in the Dallas Cowboys offense, tight end Dalton Schultz has been a consistent part of their game plan. Schultz has been on a tear recently and he and quarterback Dak Prescott seem to be on the same page more often than the other pass-catchers in the offense.

Since Week 11, Schultz has been the third-highest scoring tight end in all of fantasy football in half-PPR scoring formats. In Week 16, Prescott totaled four passing touchdowns in the first half and Schultz was on the receiving end of one of them. That makes back-to-back games that Schultz has find the endzone. He also has eight receptions in each of his last two games. Unfortunately, he gets a tough test this week against the Arizona Cardinals.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz

The Cardinals defense is giving up the second-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. You are likely going to start Schultz in your lineup, but with a bad matchup for him and a good one for the other pass-catchers of the Cowboys, it is going to be tough sledding for Schultz. Even in a tough matchup, I think Schultz sees the volume to make him worthy of a start in your lineup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Schultz.

