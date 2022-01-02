Michael Gallup start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

Since his return to the Dallas Cowboys offense, wide receiver Michael Gallup has seen a number of targets, but he hasn’t been able to turn them into good fantasy performances. He has had at least five targets in each game since Week 10, but he has finished better than the overall WR40 in fantasy just twice.

The Cowboys' offense sometimes just has too many mouths to feed. In Week 16, quarterback Dak Prescott threw four touchdowns in the first half. Over the entire game, Gallup totals two receptions on five targets for 53 yards. Despite the offense going off, Gallup seemed to be left out of the equation for the majority of the game. For Week 17, the Cowboys take on the Arizona Cardinals which present a great matchup for the Cowboys wide receivers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR Michael Gallup

The Cardinals defense is giving up the sixth-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. Gallup has a decent floor with his five targets per game, but he just hasn’t been able to find the endzone or total high yardage on a consistent basis. With the fantasy playoffs on the line, I’d look in a different direction for your lineup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Gallup.