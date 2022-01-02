Amari Cooper start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

We finally got the game we have been waiting for from Dallas Cowboys wide receiver from Amari Cooper. In Week 16 against the Washington Football Team, Cooper caught seven of his 11 targets for 85 yards and a touchdown. He finished with 18 fantasy points and finished as the overall WR9 in half-PPR fantasy points.

This was Cooper’s best game since Week 8 and he has another great matchup in Week 17. He takes on the Arizona Cardinals that are tough against the run which will force the Cowboys to open up the passing game. Cooper and Prescott haven’t been able to stay on the same page consistently this season. He hadn’t had more than 51 receiving yards in his previous five games including a game where he only had eight total yards in Week 15. He looks to make it back-to-back lineup-worthy performances.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR Amari Cooper

Cooper took advantage of the good matchup last week and now takes on the Cardinals defense that is giving up the sixth-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. Even though at this stage of the fantasy football season you are taking everything a week at a time, don’t just shrug off his inconsistencies. Cooper should be in your lineup with his recent game and the matchup, but don’t put too much faith in him.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Consider Cooper a WR2 or a FLEX option and START him.