CeeDee Lamb start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

CeeDee Lamb has seen that there are a number of mouths to feed in the offense for the Dallas Cowboys. Lamb has finished as a WR1 just three times this season and hasn’t finished higher than the overall WR32 in the last three weeks.

In Week 16, the Cowboys’ offense went off as quarterback Dak Prescott threw four touchdowns in the first half. Unfortunately for Lamb, he wasn’t on the receiving end of any of those passes. He caught four of his five targets for 66 yards. A decent outing sure, but Lamb has consistently not returned the value that he was drafted at. The good news for you though is that this is Week 17 of the fantasy season and in the playoffs, you have to win each individual week. This week, Lamb draws the Arizona Cardinals.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb

The Cardinals defense is giving up the sixth-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. Lamb has a great matchup for the second week in a row, but you should slightly temper your expectations. With his recent performances, I can’t say that Lamb is a must-start. He does have decent volume though so there is still value for him in your lineup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

FLEX Lamb and consider him a low-end WR2 and hope for the best.