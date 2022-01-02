Tony Pollard start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

Tony Pollard is doing a good job complementing Ezekiel Elliott in the Dallas Cowboys backfield. He continues to get consistent volume in the offense whether it be on the ground or as another option in the receiving game.

Pollard was taken out of the Cowboy’s game plan in Week 16 as they had a very large lead. Prior to that game though, Pollard had finished as an RB2 in five straight weeks. It doesn’t seem to matter the week or the matchup, Pollard has value for your fantasy lineup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys RB Tony Pollard

Pollard seems to do well when the Cowboys are faced with a tough opponent and that is the case in Week 16 when they take on the Arizona Cardinals defense. The Cardinals are giving up the seventh-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. The Cowboys like to establish the run game to open up their good passing game and Pollard is going to get his touches and help this offense even with the tough matchup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

FLEX Pollard.