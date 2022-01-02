Dak Prescott start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

We have made it to Week 17 of the fantasy football season and that means that you are likely in your league’s playoffs and could be in the championship. Whether you are going for gold or if you are trying to avoid a last-place punishment, you need to set the best lineup possible.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has had a solid season and is likely the front runner for the Comeback Player of the Year Award. Prescott is about as hot as he could be coming off a huge performance against the Washington Football Team in Week 16. He had four passing touchdowns in the first half and he finished as the overall QB2 in fantasy behind only Joe Burrow who threw for 525 yards.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

When it comes to taking on the Arizona Cardinals defense, Prescott has a tough matchup. They are giving up the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. While this matchup could make you nervous, Prescott is rolling and enters this one with momentum. Don’t overthink this move and start Prescott this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START him.