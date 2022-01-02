Russell Wilson start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks lost their second straight game in a 25-24 nail-biter against the Chicago Bears in Week 16. Seattle had a 24-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter, but a field goal and a late-game touchdown followed by a two-point conversion sealed the win for the Bears. The Seahawks fall to 5-10 and are officially eliminated from playoff contention with just two games left to play in the season. They’ll face off against the Detroit Lions in Week 17.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks QB Russell Wilson

Wilson completed 16-of-27 for 181 yards and two touchdowns in the loss to Chicago, which is roughly on par for how he’s been playing this season. He’s been averaging right around 219 yards per game all season long, but this game marks his second in a row (and fifth overall) where he’s thrown for less than 200 yards. It’s been a long and miserable season for the Seahawks, and it will officially all come to an end after their next two games. Wilson only brought in 16.5 fantasy points in Week 16, which is still leaps and bounds better than the 5.2 point performance he brought in Week 15. He hasn’t given fantasy managers much to be excited about this season, scoring over 20 fantasy points just four times in his 12 outings.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With little left to play for but pride, Russell Wilson may not be a reliable starter for fantasy managers in these two final weeks of the NFL’s regular season. He’ll most likely bring in a double digit fantasy score, but it’s wise to look elsewhere on waivers to try and grab a QB who’s still in playoff contention.