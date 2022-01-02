Rashaad Penny start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks lost a close contest to the Chicago Bears with a 25-24 score in Week 16. The loss officially eliminates the Seahawks from playoff contention as they fall to 5-10 with just two games left to play in the season. They’ll take on the Detroit Lions in Week 17.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny

Rashaad Penny ran the ball 17 times for 135 yards and a touchdown in the loss to the Bears. He was also targeted once but failed to make the catch. It’s the second-highest yardage total for Penny, almost hitting his season-high of 137 yards that he racked up in Week 14’s win over the Texans. He’s scored three touchdowns this season, with all three coming through the last three weeks as he’s shown real talent down the final stretch of the season. He’s heading into free agency after this season, so he’ll look to keep the momentum going against the Lions and the Cardinals in his final two weeks with the Seahawks.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Penny is easily worth a start in most fantasy leagues in Week 17. The consistency isn’t quite there, but he’s scored over 19 points in two of his last three outings, racking up 311 yards and three touchdowns through his last three games. Even with playoffs out of the question, Penny still has a lot to play for as he looks toward next season and beyond.