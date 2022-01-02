DeeJay Dallas start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks have been trying to find their lead running back over the course of the season since Chris Carson got hurt. Rashaad Penny has emerged seemingly as that lead back which leaves teammate DeeJay Dallas in the dust.

Dallas has been active for each game for the Seahawks, but he hasn’t been able to move up the depth chart and string together consistent performances. In Week 16, he only had four carries and totaled a whopping 15 yards. He does have back-to-back games with four targets which does provide some upside, but he hasn’t done much with the targets which doesn’t inspire confidence. This week, Dallas and the Seahawks take on the Detroit Lions.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks RB DeeJay Dallas

The Lions defense is giving up the fifth-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. While this is a positive matchup for Dallas, it seems to be the Penny show in the backfield and Dallas only is going to get reliever duties and not a significant share of the touches.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Dallas.