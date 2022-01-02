DK Metcalf start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

For the first time since Week 8, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf scored a touchdown. In Week 16, Metcalf scored a 41-yard touchdown six minutes into the game. Unfortunately for the rest of the game, Metcalf was targeted four more times and only had one more reception for no additional yardage.

I don’t know if anything else describes the season that Metcalf has had other than his performance last week. Even with the early touchdown, he still finished as the overall WR31 in half-PPR scoring on the week. He has at least four targets in every game this season but heads into Week 17 as the overall WR19 even though he is tied for the fourth-most touchdowns of any wide receiver in the league. This week, he takes on the Detroit Lions.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks WR DK Metcalf

Despite their team’s real-life record, the Lions have been stifling opposing wide receivers in fantasy. They are giving up the 10th fewest fantasy points per game to the position. With the recent performances of Metcalf, he is being over-ranked and is certainly not a must-start for your lineup. With that in mind, you should lower your expectations for Metcalf this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

FLEX Metcalf in Week 17.