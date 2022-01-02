Tyler Lockett start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks offense can’t decide what it wants to be this year. Sure, they missed quarterback Russell Wilson for a few games, but even with him back under center, they seem to be struggling with their identity.

One victim of this indecisiveness has been wide receiver, Tyler Lockett. He has at least five targets in each of his last seven games, and he has finished as a WR1 in fantasy three times in that span. Unfortunately, his finishes have ranged from the overall WR3 or WR7 to WR65 and, most recently, WR73. In Week 16, Lockett caught three of his six targets for a whopping 30 yards. In Week 17, Lockett and the Seahawks take on the Detroit Lions.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett

The Lions' defense is tougher than you probably expected given the team’s overall record. In fantasy, they are giving up the 10th fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. For the Seahawks offensive game plan, running back Rashaad Penny has a great matchup while Lockett may struggle. I think the Seahawks receivers still have value, but I don’t think you should outright start either of them with the matchup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

FLEX Tyler Lockett.