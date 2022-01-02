Gerald Everett start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks may have found a new tight end option that they can rely on in the passing game. Gerald Everett has found the endzone three times in the last five games. While it is the end of the season, if Everett can become a consistent part of this offense, it could pay big dividends in fantasy going forward.

In Week 16, Everett was tied for the second-most targets in the Seahawks offense. He brought in four of his five targets for 68 yards and a touchdown. This makes back-to-back games that Everett has at least four receptions and 60 yards. Everett has finished as a top-14 tight end in each of the last three weeks. With the tight end landscape blurry after the top tight ends, Everett is a decent option for your lineup if you are in a pinch.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks TE Gerald Everett

The Seahawks and Everett take on the Detroit Lions in Week 17. Their defense is giving up the 10th most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. With the recent volume that Everett has seen plus the defense having to focus on his teammates DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in the passing game, I think Everett is a sneaky start this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Everett in Week 17.