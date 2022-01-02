Baker Mayfield start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had an absolutely brutal performance in the team’s 24-22 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day last Saturday. The franchise QB for the Browns was such a liability with turnovers in the matchup that he admitted that he hurt the team during the postgame press conference afterwards.

Now the Browns’ postseason hopes are on life support and if they want to stave off elimination for one more week, they must go through the Steelers on Monday Night Football. How will the former Heisman Trophy winner stand as a fantasy option this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Mayfield was a turnover machine last Saturday, gifting the Packers four interceptions in the loss. His 222 yards passing and two touchdowns did earn him 14 fantasy points in the loss, but he already did enough damage.

Mayfield enters Week 17 as the 25th ranked quarterback in fantasy, averaging just under 14 points a game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Mayfield cannot be trusted as a reliable fantasy quarterback, especially if you’re playing in your league’s championship game this week. Sit him.