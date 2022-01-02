How to watch Eagles vs. Washington NFL matchup online via live stream in Week 17

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Football Team. The game will be played at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at FedEx Field Summerfield, Maryland in Week 17,

The Eagles have won five of their past six games and are currently holding on to the seventh and final playoff spot in the NFC, one game ahead of the Vikings, Falcons and Saints. The Eagles lead the NFL in rushing and have topped 200 yards on the ground in four of their past six games. They got past the New York Giants with ease last week, 34-10, and won the first meeting between these two teams in Week 15 by the score of 27-17. Although, they will be playing this game without their leading running back, Miles Sanders, who is out with a broken hand.

The Football Team’s playoff hopes are hanging by a thread as they have lost three in a row. That includes a defeat to the Eagles a couple of weeks ago and a humiliating 56-14 loss at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16. WFT trailed 42-7 at the half. Running back Antonio Gibson led all WFT players with 58 yards from scrimmage on that forgettable night. (29 rushing, 29 receiving).

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Eagles vs. Washington

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: PHI -200, WFT +170