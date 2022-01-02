Amon-Ra St. Brown start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions will meet the Seattle Seahawks in Week 17 with both teams hoping to salvage some momentum late in the year in what is otherwise a lost campaign. The Lions have been able to find at least one star in the making; rookie wide receiver Amon-ra St. Brown.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

St. Brown started off the year slowly as the Lions tried to settle into an offensive gameplan built around the two running backs. However, the rookie has started to ascend in the last four weeks with 340 yards and three touchdowns on 35 receptions. Detroit’s lack of offensive options and injuries have helped his cause, but keep in mind he’s also doing this without steady quarterback play. Managers in keeper and dynasty formats will love this guy.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

St. Brown is a high-end flex option and could even move into WR2 territory depending on the specific roster. He’s not a bad start for Week 17.