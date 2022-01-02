Kalif Raymond start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions will use the final two weeks of the regular season to determine which players will be part of the future of the organization. That process likely started a while ago, but it will be in truly high gear against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 17. One of those players is wide receiver Kalif Raymond.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions WR Kalif Raymond

In the last five games, Raymond has seen 19 targets. He’s caught 14 of those targets for 112 yards. It’s hard to see much diversity in his routes and plays, as his speed is largely what is being used to create yardage. Raymond has been bouncing around the league for a while now but appears to have found a gadget role in Detroit. Can he expand upon that role going forward? That’ll determine his future in the league.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Raymond for Week 17.