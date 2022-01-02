 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Craig Reynolds start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Craig Reynolds ahead of the Detroit Lions Week 17 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Detroit Lions v Atlanta Falcons
Craig Reynolds of the Detroit Lions looks to stiff arm Richie Grant of the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.
The Detroit Lions get star running back D’Andre Swift back when they meet the Seattle Seahawks in Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season. Swift’s return means a cascading effect will take place in the position group in terms of role, which will likely limit how much fantasy value Craig Reynolds has.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions RB Craig Reynolds

After getting a few productive weeks in as the Lions primary running back, it’s back to the third-string role for Reynolds. He’s not going to see the field much unless either Swift of Jamaal Williams gets hurt, which is hard to bank a sit/start decision on. Managers might’ve been able to use Reynolds over the last few weeks in a pinch but he’s not going to have much value as the third running back in this group.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Reynolds should be left out of starting lineups in Week 17.

