Jamaal Williams start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions haven’t had much success on the football field this season, but they’ll look to take some late-season momentum with them into the offseason when they face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 17. D’Andre Swift is back in the mix for the Lions, which will certainly impact this offense and its other running backs.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions RB Jamaal Williams

With Swift back, Williams will be relegated to his secondary role. The running back has a higher ceiling than most other backups, as the Lions have operated similar to the Patriots when it comes to the position. However, Swift will be more involved in passing situations and that’s where Williams will see the biggest decline in value. It’s hard to trust a backup running back in championship weekend.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If you’re a manager in an injury pinch, Williams represents a mid-level flex option. Otherwise, leave him on the bench.