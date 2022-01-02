 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Jamaal Williams start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Jamaal Williams ahead of the Detroit Lions Week 17 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

By DKNation Staff
Detroit Lions v Atlanta Falcons
Jamaal Williams of the Detroit Lions interacts with fans prior to the game between the Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions haven’t had much success on the football field this season, but they’ll look to take some late-season momentum with them into the offseason when they face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 17. D’Andre Swift is back in the mix for the Lions, which will certainly impact this offense and its other running backs.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions RB Jamaal Williams

With Swift back, Williams will be relegated to his secondary role. The running back has a higher ceiling than most other backups, as the Lions have operated similar to the Patriots when it comes to the position. However, Swift will be more involved in passing situations and that’s where Williams will see the biggest decline in value. It’s hard to trust a backup running back in championship weekend.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If you’re a manager in an injury pinch, Williams represents a mid-level flex option. Otherwise, leave him on the bench.

More From DraftKings Nation