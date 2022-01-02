Taysom Hill start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

Taysom Hill is off of the COVID list, so should he be in your fantasy lineups for Week 17’s matchup versus the Carolina Panthers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints QB Taysom Hill

Hill is not a great quarterback by any means, but he’s leaps and bounds ahead of Ian Book after the rookie was buried by the Dolphins last week, so Hill’s return provides an upgrade to the Saints’ entire offense. He will always carry a certain amount of risk in fantasy; if he can’t find enough running room or cash in at the goal line, Hill could leave you with a dud, like he did in Week 15 against the Buccaneers. But that rushing upside keeps Hill on the QB1 borderline, even against a Panthers defense that hasn’t allowed more than 35 rushing yards to a quarterback all season long. That includes games against Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen. A QB hasn’t run for a touchdown against Carolina since Week 5.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Hill is a risk-reward fantasy play in Week 17, but an understandable one if you are in a league with 12 or more teams. He costs a reasonable $6,000 on DraftKings.