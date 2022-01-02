Mark Ingram start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

After a relatively decent stretch of play while Alvin Kamara was sidelined, Mark Ingram has returned to being a breather back over the past couple of weeks. Can he rebound this Sunday versus the Carolina Panthers?

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints RB Mark Ingram

Ingram averaged 20 touches and 110 yards from scrimmage per game in Weeks 10 and 11 while Kamara was inactive. He then underwhelmed in Week 13 and, with Kamara back on the field in Week 14, Ingram’s touch counts have fallen to 11 and 4 over the past two weeks. The Panthers have been horrible against opposing RBs over their previous three games as five running backs have eclipsed 13 PPR points over that span. So, the matchup is there for Ingram to succeed this week. The big unknown is whether he will get the ball enough to truly take advantage of Carolina’s run defense.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With another light workload expected, Ingram is a touchdown-or-bust flex option for fantasy championship week.