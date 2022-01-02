Marquez Callaway start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

After a big Week 15, Marquez Callaway came back down to earth last week. What’s in store for him this Sunday versus the Carolina Panthers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints WR Marquez Callaway

Callaway gained 112 of the Taysom Hill's 154 passing yards against the Bucs a couple of weeks ago. He then finished with a 4-46-0 line on five targets with Ian Book at quarterback in Week 16. Hill is now back, but that doesn't mean you should be racing to get Callaway into your lineups. Prior to that Week 15 explosion, Callaway hadn't recorded more than 37 receiving yards since Week 5, and his previous two games with Hill as the starter didn't lead to much production (one catch, 13 yards on four targets in Week 13; two catches, 34 yards on four targets in Week 14). The Panthers are much softer against the run than the pass right now, but that doesn't mean they are

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Callaway is a WR4 in 12-team formats this week. In other words, more of a player to sit than start.