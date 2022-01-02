Aaron Rodgers start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

Well, one unvaccinated quarterback down, one maybe still unvaccinated quarterback up. The Vikings will be without Kirk Cousins after he ended up on the reserve/COVID-19 list, while the Packers will have their MVP quarterback available to potentially clinch home field throughout the NFC playoffs.

Aaron Rodgers is on a roll heading into Week 17, with 16 touchdowns and no picks over his past five games. Last week’s 202-yard, three-touchdown effort resulted in his lowest fantasy performance in that span, and that still netted fantasy managers 19.98 points.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers had four touchdowns and 385 passing yards against the Vikings in Minneapolis in Week 11. The weather and game script could slow things down a bit, especially if Cousins’ absence results in a Green Bay blowout. Regardless, Rodgers remains a must-start in all formats. The Packers have something to play for as they cannot clinch home field without a win and some help.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Rodgers in all formats.