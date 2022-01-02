 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Aaron Rodgers start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Aaron Rodgers ahead of the Green Bay Packers Week 17 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

By David Fucillo
Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers waits for a timeout during a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Well, one unvaccinated quarterback down, one maybe still unvaccinated quarterback up. The Vikings will be without Kirk Cousins after he ended up on the reserve/COVID-19 list, while the Packers will have their MVP quarterback available to potentially clinch home field throughout the NFC playoffs.

Aaron Rodgers is on a roll heading into Week 17, with 16 touchdowns and no picks over his past five games. Last week’s 202-yard, three-touchdown effort resulted in his lowest fantasy performance in that span, and that still netted fantasy managers 19.98 points.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers had four touchdowns and 385 passing yards against the Vikings in Minneapolis in Week 11. The weather and game script could slow things down a bit, especially if Cousins’ absence results in a Green Bay blowout. Regardless, Rodgers remains a must-start in all formats. The Packers have something to play for as they cannot clinch home field without a win and some help.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Rodgers in all formats.

