Alexander Mattison start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Alexander Mattison ahead of the Minnesota Vikings Week 17 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Los Angeles Rams v Minnesota Vikings
Alexander Mattison of the Minnesota Vikings warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
The Minnesota Vikings head into a crucial NFC North division clash against the Green Bay Packers without starting quarterback Kirk Cousins, meaning the team will have to rely on a host of skill players to lift their backup quarterback. One of those skill players could be Alexander Mattison, who has been thrust into the starting role at times this season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings RB Alexander Mattison

The Vikings do like Mattison and have trusted him with large workloads this season. In relief of Dalvin Cook, Mattison has done an admirable job and will always be in the mix for carries. In this particular contest, the Vikings may opt to run the ball more with a backup quarterback. That bodes well for Mattison’s fantasy outlook. although he’s still going to be behind Cook for touches in this offense.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Mattison represents a mid-level flex play for managers dealing with injury issues. Otherwise, he can be left on the bench.

